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More and more agricultural areas of Syria are being torched by the US Coalition terrorist contras, ensuring the Syrian people suffer further Western-manufactured food insecurity. From the south to the north-east and the north-west only the central Syrian government protected areas are not affected by this sudden surge of crop fires, destroying 130 thousand hectares of wheat and 180 thousands of barley (according to sources on the ground) so far and negatively impacting upon all Syrian lives.
Music Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerard, Sorrow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJwd54SAtjo