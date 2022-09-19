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What's Coming by 2030? What's Up! (Preview) with Gregg Braden and John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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74 views • September 19, 2022

Part of our TransitionTALK with Gregg Braden included this live taping of What’s Up! Gregg spoke on the important choice point we are at between technology redefining our humanness, or awakening to the deep truth of our natural human potential. If you missed the event with Gregg, "Transhuman 2030," replay tickets are available here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/

The full version of this episode is available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/whats-up-whats-coming-by-2030/

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What's Up! is a new, fortnightly program of no-holds-barred discussion between John Petersen and Gregg Braden about … anything and everything. It starts with whatever is on Gregg’s mind ... and then goes wherever the conversation leads – everything from the down to earth to the way, way outer space — whatever is on John and Gregg’s minds. You can be assured that listening in on the interaction between these two interesting thinkers is something that you won’t want to miss.

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