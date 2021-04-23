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Released after 25 year death row sentence - Jimmy Dennis on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 04/22/21
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20 views • April 23, 2021
Jimmy Dennis the first artist ever to spend half a lifetime locked away for something he didn’t do, but his release from Pennsylvania’s Death Row in 2017 set important precedents and is still shaking up the justice system and having an impact on other cases nationwide.
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