RUSSIA Changes the GAME┃6th GEN SAM S-550 & World's Fastest Anti Missile A929 Nudol Show Their POWER

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The latest A-929 'Nudol' anti-satellite missile is still considered one of the most secret in the Russian Army's arsenal. Any information about this missile is considered a state secret. The same can be said about the latest missile system S-550, the exact characteristics of which are still kept strictly secret. By the way, a few days ago, information emerged that the A-929 'Nudol' and S-550 will operate as a single bundle. ..................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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