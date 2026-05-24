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RUSSIA Changes the GAME┃6th GEN SAM S-550 & World's Fastest Anti Missile A929 Nudol Show Their POWER
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The latest A-929 'Nudol' anti-satellite missile is still considered one of the most secret in the Russian Army's arsenal. Any information about this missile is considered a state secret. The same can be said about the latest missile system S-550, the exact characteristics of which are still kept strictly secret. By the way, a few days ago, information emerged that the A-929 'Nudol' and S-550 will operate as a single bundle. ..................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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russia6th gen sam s-550anti missile a929 nudol
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