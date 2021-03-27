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Carnival Hosted In France In Protest Of Covid Measures
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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152 views • March 27, 2021
"While in other European cities they fought angrily with the police, protesting against covid restrictions, here more than 6 and a half thousand people staged a carnival in Marseilles.Burn the stuffed virus, probably, no masks, no distance, songs, dances, everything is as before. Of course, there were clubs, gas and acceleration, but at the end. The local police did not interfere with the holiday as a whole. After all, it was said by the press secretary of the government that everything should be done in the open air whenever possible. So we did it. Sanitary reckoning will come later, today in France there are about 30 thousand new cases of diseases."

French police officers used tear gas to disperse an unauthorized carnival in Marseille, where more than 6,500 people gathered in the streets in violation of government quarantine measures.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabfrancevirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescarnivaltruth exposedcovid 19
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