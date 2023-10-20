⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation (14 – 20 October 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 – 20 October 2023)

▫️In the period from 14 to 20 October 2023 the Russian Armed Forces have carried out four group strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at the AFU missile and artillery weapons, military-technical hardware, production workshops of enterprises manufacturing weapons and military equipment, as well as accommodation points for Ukrainian servicemen, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

▫️As a result of the strikes, a storage warehouse for uncrewed boats, workshops for the manufacture of explosives, a workshop for the assembly of operational-tactical missiles, as well as units of the Azov Special Forces Brigade, foreign instructors, and mercenaries have been eliminated.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units have repelled 61 counter-attacks by AFU units.

▫️Aviation and artillery have launched attacks at AFU 25th airborne, 14th, 43rd, 44th, and 115th mechanised, 68 jaeger, 95th air assault brigade close to Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Timkovka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of the combat operations, the Russian Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line.

▫️The enemy losses were more than 995 servicemen, 10 tanks, 27 armoured fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, as well as 18 field artillery guns.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled 18 attacks of assault groups of AFU 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades and the 12th Special Forces Brigade.

▫️The enemy's casualties were more than 940 Ukrainian personnel, 21 armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and five guns.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units have inflicted fire damage on AFU 28th, 56th, 67th, and 93rd mechanised brigades' combat groups near Kurdyumovka, Andreevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Over the past week, 25 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelled. The enemy losses were more than 2,065 servicemen, four tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 27 motor vehicles, and 28 field artillery guns.

▫️Aviation and Missile Troops have destroyed five depots with ammunition and hardware.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Russian units have captured more favourable positions and repelled two attacks by assault groups of AFU 58th motorised infantry, 72nd mechanised, 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Ugledar, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were more than 1,010 servicemen, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, and one MLRS.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces have carried out intensive defence, during which have repelled 10 attacks of the AFU units near Verbovoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were more than 475 servicemen, 11 tanks, 22 armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery guns.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy units have made unsuccessful attempts to capture bridgeheads on islands and the left bank of the Dnepr by AFU 36th, 38th marine brigades.

▫️As a result of preventive actions by the Russian forces and artillery fire assaults, AFU have lost up to 345 servicemen, 11 field artillery guns, 48 boats and 38 motor vehicles.

▫️Fighter jets and air defence units have effectively eliminated 12 aircraft (ten MiG-29, two Su-25 fighter jets) and two Mi-8 helicopters over the past week.

▫️Over the past 24 hours, air defence systems have shot down seven AFU MiG-29 aircraft.

▫️In addition, 314 Ukrainian UAVs have been destroyed, 35 HIMARS projectiles, five operational-tactical missiles, two S-200 converted surface-to-surface missiles, and six JDAM guided bombs have been shot down over the week.

📊In total, 500 airplanes and 252 helicopters, 8,104 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,778 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,165 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,837 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,463 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.