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Nuel - A Voz (2022)
https://music.apple.com/pt/artist/nuel/1549558141
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0HnOJ2VwnrSddYf1M2cXAO?si=J6Ewe9OfQWi6LDojfaJsGA&nd=1
https://www.deezer.com/pt/artist/124276332
https://tidal.com/browse/album/170114490
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https://www.facebook.com/nuelfacemusic