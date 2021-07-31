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Greg Abbott Responds To Biden Administration Saying He Can’t Close The Texas Border
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201 views • July 31, 2021
Kristi Leigh of https://kltv.news joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down what she witnessed at the border as TX Gov. Greg Abbott responds to Biden's administration telling him he can't close his state's southern border.
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