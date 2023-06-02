Glenn ranks Pride Month's WORST & WOKEST LGBTQ commercials

Glenn Beck
June 1, 2023
It’s officially June, which means you’re about to see Pride flags plastered all over the windows, merchandise, and social media pages of nearly every corporation throughout America. Why? So they can receive a high ESG score, of course! So, to celebrate Pride Month, Glenn ranks some of YOUR favorite companies’ worst and wokest LGBTQ commercials. From the North Face and Ford, to Bud Light and Converse, these are ads like you've never seen before...
