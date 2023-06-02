Create New Account
Glenn ranks Pride Month's WORST & WOKEST LGBTQ commercials
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


June 1, 2023


It’s officially June, which means you’re about to see Pride flags plastered all over the windows, merchandise, and social media pages of nearly every corporation throughout America. Why? So they can receive a high ESG score, of course! So, to celebrate Pride Month, Glenn ranks some of YOUR favorite companies’ worst and wokest LGBTQ commercials. From the North Face and Ford, to Bud Light and Converse, these are ads like you've never seen before...


To see Glenn rank all top 10, watch the most recent Glenn TV Friday Exclusive (titled ‘Pride Propaganda’) which is available now on BlazeTV.com.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOSiPwdE_jY

Keywords
lgbtqwokeglenn beckworstadscommercialspride month

