The joy of an Iraqi citizen of Anbar Province as Iraqi military commanders pay a visit

If there were any justice, the Iraqi soldier should be studied at night in Western military colleges."

The joy of a citizen of Anbar Province as Iraqi military commanders pay a visit.

Anbar, Iraq's largest province and historically a Sunni heartland, greets its army with open arms.

"The entire nation has hope in the Iraqi Army. When we see these faces, we have no worries at all. Our backs forget their aches."

Adding, there's damage to the Golden Dome in Iran:

US-Israeli strikes on Zanjan kill three and wound several others, with structural damage reported to the Hosseiniyeh Azam, one of the most sacred Shia sites in Iran.

Built in 1878 during the Qajar era, the Hosseiniyeh Azam is the spiritual heart of Zanjan and one of the most important mourning centers in the Islamic world. Every year on the Day of Ashura, over 500,000 pilgrims gather there.

Its golden dome now bears the scars of the strike. The black flag of mourning flies above it.

Adding:

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement threatening to target facilities of major U.S.-linked companies in the region in retaliation for targeted assassinations.

"The IRGC warned that it will respond to "every assassination" by destroying offices or properties of listed firms, describing them as involved in espionage and targeting operations. Affected companies include Cisco, HP, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, IBM, Dell, Nvidia, JPMorgan Chase, Tesla, General Electric, and Boeing (among others).

Employees at these workplaces have been advised to leave immediately for safety, while residents within a 1 km radius of the facilities are urged to evacuate to safer areas. The measures are set to take effect from 8:00 PM Tehran time on April 1, 2026."

Adding: Iraq’s Interior Ministry reports that American journalist Shelly Kittleson has been kidnapped by unknown individuals in Baghdad.