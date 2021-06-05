© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jetson White: The 144,000 are Starseeds (Remastered) [03.06.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
45 views • June 05, 2021
One of the true meanings of Starseed is explored and explained.
Describes where the 144,000 came from, and how they got here for their assignment during these Last Days.
1,315 views•Jun 3, 2021
Jetson White
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5oa32w7C_T4
Describes where the 144,000 came from, and how they got here for their assignment during these Last Days.
1,315 views•Jun 3, 2021
Jetson White
21.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5oa32w7C_T4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.