Dr. 'Robert Malone' WARNS Something Strange Is Happening Worldwide, Tearing Our Movement Apart

Dr. 'Robert Malone' Something Strange Happening Worldwide. It's Trying to Tear Our Movement Apart Oct. 11, 2022

Have you noticed something strange going on lately within the health freedom movement? You're not alone.

At the highly anticipated Toronto premier of the film 'Uninformed Consent' on Saturday (Oct. 8), Dr. Robert Malone warned of a concerted effort to divide us, and that to some extent—it's working.

"There is an effort right now, as the truth is coming out, to destroy the integrity and cohesion of the resistance groups all across the world... do not let them put us in opposition with each other, we must stand together as community," warned Dr. Malone.

You wouldn’t call you controlled opposition if you didn’t say “We should only give this vaccine to the elderly and the most vulnerable”…then at the same time say, “This vaccine is a depopulation bioweapon.”