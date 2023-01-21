Create New Account
FAA Admits To Lowering The Bar For Pilots’ Heart Rates After "Vaccine" Push
Published 20 hours ago |
The Federal Aviation Administration quietly admitted to lowering its standards for pilots’ heart rates in the post-COVID jab era, medical journalist Steve Kirsch reported on his Substack blog.

The changes were reportedly made in October 2022, when, in its Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners, the FAA amended the electrocardiogram parameters to reflect the needs of vaccinated pilots.

