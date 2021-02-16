© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Did the Left Admit to Election Conspiracy in Time.com? Duper's Delight
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
347 views • February 16, 2021
here is the time.com column - https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
As many people know, time.com ran a column that admitted that there was a conspiracy to unseat Donald Trump from the presidency that they did and plan for many things including curtailing of information which naturally included the hunter Biden laptop story, even going so far as to calling it a shadowy conspiracy.
The left Just could not help themselves, what they are doing is a form of Duper delight when they have to insinuate that they pulled a fast one on you through what is called deception leakage. There's no doubt they believe that they pulled one over on Trump and they believe that they are entitled to openly brag about it.
Assuredly what's reported is just the tip of the iceberg, and the stuff that's only in the gray area.
#dupersdelight #deception #stopthesteal
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
As many people know, time.com ran a column that admitted that there was a conspiracy to unseat Donald Trump from the presidency that they did and plan for many things including curtailing of information which naturally included the hunter Biden laptop story, even going so far as to calling it a shadowy conspiracy.
The left Just could not help themselves, what they are doing is a form of Duper delight when they have to insinuate that they pulled a fast one on you through what is called deception leakage. There's no doubt they believe that they pulled one over on Trump and they believe that they are entitled to openly brag about it.
Assuredly what's reported is just the tip of the iceberg, and the stuff that's only in the gray area.
#dupersdelight #deception #stopthesteal
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.