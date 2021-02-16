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Why Did the Left Admit to Election Conspiracy in Time.com? Duper's Delight
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347 views • February 16, 2021
here is the time.com column - https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

As many people know, time.com ran a column that admitted that there was a conspiracy to unseat Donald Trump from the presidency that they did and plan for many things including curtailing of information which naturally included the hunter Biden laptop story, even going so far as to calling it a shadowy conspiracy.
The left Just could not help themselves, what they are doing is a form of Duper delight when they have to insinuate that they pulled a fast one on you through what is called deception leakage. There's no doubt they believe that they pulled one over on Trump and they believe that they are entitled to openly brag about it.
Assuredly what's reported is just the tip of the iceberg, and the stuff that's only in the gray area.

#dupersdelight #deception #stopthesteal

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deceptionnancy pelosidonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracyelection interferenceinfluencedupers delighthunter biden laptopmolly balltime comshadowy cabalelection conspiracydeception leakagegray arearecruiting poll workersjoe biden victory
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