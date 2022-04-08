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The American Dream
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32 views • April 08, 2022
It’s Very Much Alive For Everyone
* Race is not the primary factor in getting ahead in America.
* Education, work ethic, class, connections, geography, and your family dynamic all play major roles.
* The libs’ narrative designates certain people as victims, sentences them to lives without free will and dehumanizes them.
* In a sneaky way, it makes an excuse for the failings of Dem policies that have hurt Americans for decades.
* If the Dem party is the home of black Americans, has it failed them?
* Is racism just an excuse for that failure?
* What exactly are Dems doing — and is it working?
* They’re big on promises and symbolism, but do they deliver?
* Is racism holding you back; or are they?
* Why don’t they think you can make it?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303272406001
* Race is not the primary factor in getting ahead in America.
* Education, work ethic, class, connections, geography, and your family dynamic all play major roles.
* The libs’ narrative designates certain people as victims, sentences them to lives without free will and dehumanizes them.
* In a sneaky way, it makes an excuse for the failings of Dem policies that have hurt Americans for decades.
* If the Dem party is the home of black Americans, has it failed them?
* Is racism just an excuse for that failure?
* What exactly are Dems doing — and is it working?
* They’re big on promises and symbolism, but do they deliver?
* Is racism holding you back; or are they?
* Why don’t they think you can make it?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303272406001
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