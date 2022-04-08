The American Dream

It’s Very Much Alive For Everyone* Race is not the primary factor in getting ahead in America.* Education, work ethic, class, connections, geography, and your family dynamic all play major roles.* The libs’ narrative designates certain people as victims, sentences them to lives without free will and dehumanizes them.* In a sneaky way, it makes an excuse for the failings of Dem policies that have hurt Americans for decades.* If the Dem party is the home of black Americans, has it failed them?* Is racism just an excuse for that failure?* What exactly are Dems doing — and is it working?* They’re big on promises and symbolism, but do they deliver?* Is racism holding you back; or are they?* Why don’t they think you can make it?The full version of this segment is linked below.Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 April 2022