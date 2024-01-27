Biblical end-time prophecies and warnings from God (part 1 of 4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 20, 2024





This video presentation is part 1 of 4 videos on God’s end-time prophecies and warnings for our generation and for the next few years to come.





We need to be ready for Christ’s return as the five wise virgins were in Christ’s parable on the ten virgins in Matthew 25:1-12 which ends with Christ’s warning in Matthew 25:13 which says: Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.





In speaking of the Club of Rome, which is a sidekick of the Vatican, we read the following statement from the Vatican’s mouthpiece:





"The Club had its beginnings in April of 1968, when leaders from ten different countries gathered in Rome... The organization claims to have the solutions for world peace and prosperity...The Club of Rome has been charged with the task of overseeing the regionalization and unification of the entire world... "The Club's findings and recommendations are published from time to time in special, highly confidential reports, which are sent to the power-elite to be implemented.





On 17 September 1973 the Club released one such report, entitled Regionalized and Adaptive Model of the Global World System... The document reveals that the Club has divided the world into ten political/economic regions, which it refers to as 'kingdoms.”





In these end-times, God is warning us that there will be ten kingdoms, each having their own king, thus, ten kings or ten horns as we read in Revelation 17:12, who will partner with the Vatican beast, the pope...but they will get miserably annihilated by Christ in Daniel 2:45 and in Revelation 17:14.





Hosea 4:3 - Therefore shall the land mourn, and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish, with the beasts of the field, and with the fowls of heaven; yea, the fishes of the sea also shall be taken away.





In May and June 2021, thousands of birds died in the United States:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/24/birds-mystery-illness-us-south-midwest





In June 2022, at least 2000 cattle died off in the state of Kansas, in the United States: https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1105482394/cattle-kansas-heat-wave





In January 2023, from Maine to Florida, 178 whales died: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/01/20/us/whale-deaths-offshore-wind-climate/index.html





In January 2023, there was a massive fish and cattle die-off reported in Argentina: https://gizmodo.com.au/2023/01/dead-fish-dead-cows-and-dead-crops-in-argentina/





In June 2023, thousands of fish died off of the coast of Texas: https://www.npr.org/2023/06/12/1181661320/fish-kill-texas-beaches-explained





We are truly living in the end times the holy written word of God, the Bible, is being burnt up as was the case in Pakistan in August 2023: https://www.opendoorsuk.org/news/latest-news/pakistan-three-stories/





And when left-wing Antifa communists were burning Bible in Portland, Oregon in July 2020: https://nypost.com/2020/08/01/protestors-burn-bible-american-flag-as-tensions-rise-in-portland/





