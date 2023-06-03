Dr Rachid Buttar : que contiennent les injections ?
La mort du Dr Buttar le 18 mai 2023 est très grave , car si ce docteur a dit vrai , l’hécatombe de la pandémie annoncée par l’OMS va paniquer la planète entière … et ça peut arriver en juillet 2023 ...
Ses révélations seraient à l'origine de sa mort suspecte.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.