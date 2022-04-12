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Ep. 678 – Biden Endorses Gender Mutilation Surgery For Children
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41 views • April 12, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with yet another radical move, as the Biden Administration flirts with the idea of American taxpayers footing the bill to mutilate the bodies of children who have been convinced they are a different gender.
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