Quo Vadis





Sep 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for September 20, 2023





Please support my channel by liking, commenting and subscribing.





Here is the Message of Jesus, the Son of God to Valeria:





My children, what can I tell you that you don't already know?





I have been talking to you for a long time but it seems that you have understood little of everything I have said to you.





Listen to me, these words could be the last because what I have announced to you all these years seems not to have touched your hearts.





My Mother, for you, has asked for peace and love in all these times but few of you have put my advice and warnings into practice.





It is good for you to know that your earthly times are about to expire.





My Father has given you many gifts and consolations, but most of you seem not to have understood and appreciated.





My dearest children, I am speaking to you again because through your testimonies, you will be able to help me in the salvation of many of your non-believing brothers and sisters





I am always with you who know and live My speaking, I beg you, speak of My Father to your brothers and sisters, otherwise it may be too late and you will lose the Father's forgiveness and with this eternal salvation.





Your world has become a collection of people without faith, much less without mutual love.





Tell these children of mine that it may be too late for their true repentance. I love you, be true children of My Father.





Jesus, Son of God.





Our Lord gave a similar message to Valeria on November 7, 2018.





That message follows here:





My daughter, I am present in your midst in the person of my priest.





I bring you peace, I give you my peace. Love my priests, because only through them can you have me always with you, through the Eucharist.





Let your prayer always sustain them and my Church.





These are difficult days be there will comes times in which you will thank me for the love that I have offered you from the Cross.





For now you have come to understand certain mysteries, but in the times to come I will open your eyes and your ears as I have never done until now.





You will come to me in repentance and in all humility and I will give you what you need.





Man has disobeyed from the beginning, but there will come the moment and then I will pull back the reins and you will able, if you want, to come to Me.





My Mother is calling you back with all of her patience. You know well that a mother would give her life for her babies.





All the more She, the Mother par excellence.





If you obey her words you will be in joy for eternity.





I am always with you, but my Mother will never leave you for a minute.





She cries with you and for you when you are sorrowful and rejoices with you when you love each other as brethren.





Love will win on all front.





Your prayer will bear fruit and the whole world will rejoice in the goodness of God.





Be always of service to your neighbor, especially with those most in need.





Let the example that I have given you spur your hearts in giving and giving abundantly.





Dear children, this cenacle is divine providence.





Ensure that it always be a fire that burns with love for me and for my Father.





Let my benediction, through my priest, be with you all.





Jesus, the Son of God.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0OPo406dqE



