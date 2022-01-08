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VIROLOGISTA ALERTA PARA PERIGO DE VACINAR CRIANÇAS
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766 views • January 08, 2022
Dr. Robert Wallace Malone, virologista que desenvolveu a tecnologia da vacina do RNA mensageiro, alerta para o grande e irreversível dano que esse droga pode causar se aplicada em crianças.
Depois que Dr. Wallace passou a se manifestar desse modo, as grandes controladoras de informação (Google, Wikipedia etc) passaram a qualificar o cientista de promotor da "desinformação".
Depois que Dr. Wallace passou a se manifestar desse modo, as grandes controladoras de informação (Google, Wikipedia etc) passaram a qualificar o cientista de promotor da "desinformação".
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