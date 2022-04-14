Imminent Ozone Layer Collapse, A Dire Warning From A Former NASA Contract Engineer

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Dane Wigington
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
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Does the sun feel scorching hot? A former aerospace avionics engineer who worked with NASA has been conducting testing for Geoengineering Watch with state of the art UV metering equipment supplied by GeoengineeringWatch.org. The objective is to measure the dangerously high UV radiation that is now saturating the surface of our planet. Those who are most aware of their surroundings have long since taken note of the growing intensity of the sun. This change is not due to increased solar activity, it is a dire symptom of Earth's rapidly disintegrating ozone layer. Though there are many anthropogenic factors negatively impacting our essential ozone layer, ongoing covert climate engineering programs are by far the most damaging. Please view this alarming report on rapidly increasing UV levels.
Many mainstream and "official sources" falsely claim that the southern hemisphere ozone hole is "recovering" (in order to pacify populations), however, available data does not support the "ozone recovery" official narrative. Since the start of this century UV levels comparable to the surface of Mars have been recorded. The same sources of false "ozone layer recovery" data don't even mention the massive and growing northern hemisphere ozone hole. If the ozone layer completely collapses, all exposed life forms will collapse with it. Climate intervention operations are decimating the ozone layer, life on Earth is in the balance.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
To support Geoengineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
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Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY
Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.
Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ
This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
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