The Real Anthony Fauci- Part 1 ----FULL MOVIE

The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At the start of 2020, the institutions we trusted to protect our rights pivoted in a lockstep assault against free speech and personal freedoms.

Mass public health experiments were forced upon shell-shocked citizens with a novel, shoddily tested and improperly licensed technology so risky that manufacturers refused to produce it unless every government on Earth shielded them from liability.

What followed were mandated vaccinations of our children, lockdowns that destroyed businesses, families, and lives, and unprecedented intrusions into privacy that disrupted our most treasured social and family relationships.

In his bestselling book, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. details how one dominating figure -- Dr. Anthony Fauci -- set this perilous course leading to the effective collapse of liberal democracy worldwide.

The Lie of the Century: Shedding Light on Dr. Fauci's "Dark Agenda"

Within the pages of The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. published a scathing and meticulously researched take down of America's so-called "head doctor".

He tracks the rise of Anthony Fauci from his start as a young public health researcher and physician into a technocrat who helped plan the militarization and monetization of medicine that has left American health ailing and its democracy shattered.

The book unleashed a firestorm of controversy among conservatives and liberals alike. The mainstream media fought tooth and nail to ban the book. They tried everything from unfair censorship, boycotts from bookstores and libraries, and writing hit pieces against RFK Jr. personally. Every major social media outlet did, in fact, ban the book.

Despite their vicious attacks, the book became a bestseller. It rocketed to #1 on Amazon, and landed on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly national book bestseller lists. Over 1,000,000 copies sold in less than a year.

