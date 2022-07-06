United In Freedom Rylan Isabella From Satanist to Salvation in Christ!

Stop what you are doing and listen to Rylan Isabella's miraculous testimony on how God took an angry broken woman into His throne room and saved, healed, and delivered her from years of darkness. Rylan was raised in the church but was hurt by people who did not represent the love of Christ. This led her down a dark path that ended with Rylan in a heavy metal band, worshipping Satan, and everything dark. Her home looked like a Halloween supply store that she would hide when family came around. One day she found herself in need of a good hair stylist and was led to Christa Elisha's hair salon. Little did she know that Christa was a former drug addict delivered by the power of Jesus Christ who had been given seed money to start a hair salon with the mission of leading people to Christ along the way. Christa began to speak words over Rylan that only the Spirit of God could give her and invite Rylan to her family events. Rylan accepted a few invitations but it was the invitation to a Vineyard prayer meeting that changed her life forever. Rylan told God that she was going to test him. When she arrived one of the ministers there said to her "you are here to test God and see if he is real and he loves you." That day Rylan gave her life to Jesus and she has never looked back. While filming this interview I was overcome with emotion. I saw Jesus myself as I listened to her recount what he had done for her. This is an interview you are going to want to share with everyone you know, saved or unsaved. Only Jesus can turn a Satanist into a beautiful minister of love.https://www.banners4freedom.com/united-in-freedom-tent-revival/Check out the amazing work that Banners 4 Freedom is doing here: https://www.banners4freedom.com/





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