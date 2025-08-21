BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yemeni leader Al-Houthi warns of 'Greater Israel' expansion plan over ALL Levant, Iraq & Egypt
Yemeni leader Al-Houthi warns of 'Greater Israel' expansion plan over ALL Levant, Iraq and Egypt

With end goal of 'COMPLETE GLOBAL CONTROL'

'Hundreds of millions now... believe that their support for this plan is participation in the implementation of the divine will'

Adding:  Trump admin told Israel to curtail strikes on Lebanon — Axios

'To bolster Lebanese government's decision to start disarming Hezbollah'

There was an IDF's strike on Tyre last night

US plans 'Trump economic zone' in South Lebanon's Israel-bordering villages — Axios

To make it 'harder for Hezbollah to reestablish military presence close to Israeli border'

'Saudi Arabia & Qatar agreed to invest in reconstruction of areas after Israel's withdrawal complete'

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
