Daily Highlights August 11, 2009 | Charlie Rose Alex Karp & Elon Musk , This is an old interview with Alex Karp but also very revealing!

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https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iAVEXznRC-Y
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FIND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED ACADEMIC R&D, STANDARDIZATION & POLICY/ORDERS SOURCE LINKS TO BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-nanotechnology-Biotechnology 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) GLOBAL AGENDA RESEARCH DOCUMENTS FROM 2002-2026 AND BEYOND BELOW!
Converging Technologies
for Improving Human Performance
NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE
SCIENCE
NSF/DOC-sponsored report
Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science
Foundation
June 2002
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf
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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society
Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892
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Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a
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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf
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Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain
Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee
United Nations A/HRC/60/63
8 September–3 October 2025
https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63
https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63
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How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???
Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??
Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???
🙈🤐😵💫
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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm
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DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
December 2009
Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering
https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf