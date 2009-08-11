Daily Highlights August 11, 2009 | Charlie Rose Alex Karp & Elon Musk , This is an old interview with Alex Karp but also very revealing!

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iAVEXznRC-Y

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video description feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help. 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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FIND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED ACADEMIC R&D, STANDARDIZATION & POLICY/ORDERS SOURCE LINKS TO BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-nanotechnology-Biotechnology 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) GLOBAL AGENDA RESEARCH DOCUMENTS FROM 2002-2026 AND BEYOND BELOW!





Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892









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Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a

















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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf

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Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain

Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

United Nations A/HRC/60/63

8 September–3 October 2025

https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63

https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63









































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How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???





Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??





Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???





🙈🤐😵‍💫

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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm









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DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

December 2009

Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering

https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf