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No VAX = No Buying or Selling - Where Have we Heard that Before? [29.07.2021]
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111 views • July 29, 2021
Nidge OSullivan - 4 hours ago: And that anchor "person" doesn't matter how nice you make it's hair, long and blonde and the wide shoulders etc still does not hide the strong angular face of a 'man'.
Listen to what they just said. Wow! No buying or selling is coming fast. Please accept Jesus today.
Read Luke 21 & Matthew 24 to understand the times that we are living in.
Jesus is the only way to the Father.
John 14:6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.
Have a great day & god bless you
Video used today
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Fox News FB - https://www.youtube.com/redirect?https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=788000291843190
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7grainsofsalt3 -
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Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
Source:
864 views Jul 29, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 - 2.06K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jeg16ANFIJ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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671 views Jul 29, 2021
chuck middleton
5.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sMz3PbJkaHA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
Listen to what they just said. Wow! No buying or selling is coming fast. Please accept Jesus today.
Read Luke 21 & Matthew 24 to understand the times that we are living in.
Jesus is the only way to the Father.
John 14:6 Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.
Have a great day & god bless you
Video used today
-- -- -- --
Fox News FB - https://www.youtube.com/redirect?https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=788000291843190
-- -- --
7grainsofsalt3 -
-- -- -- -- --
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
Source:
864 views Jul 29, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 - 2.06K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jeg16ANFIJ8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
--
671 views Jul 29, 2021
chuck middleton
5.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sMz3PbJkaHA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
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