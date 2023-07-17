GUESS WHO FINANCES AFRICAN WOES?

IT'S NOT THE IMF OR THE WORLD BANK THAT PAYS - IT'S YOU
KENYA - https://tinyurl.com/mr9b2ndt
GHANA - https://tinyurl.com/mpk7s6ba
SUDAN - https://tinyurl.com/mt9afpcs
Rocket Scientists at the IMF and ECB original video - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lnZqESki3eK2/
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.