The Rothschild family seems to be in panic mode this is why

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Headlines for March 7, 2022 - Is WW3 in The Cards?
https://www.henrymakow.com/2022/03/left-if-true-this-would.html
Make no mistake these guys control both sides, they are trying to drum up WW3 to make more money and genocide more people.
- The Prisoner
Mirrored - DailyLifeMedia