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50 Years of Thorns and Roses, Saint Padre Pio
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29 views • September 27, 2020
Padre Pio bore the wounds of our Blessed Lord Jesus Christ for 50 years, learn why Our Divine Lord asked it of him. Come to understand the value of suffering bore patiently for the love of God and the conversion of poor sinners. This saint became very miraculous, but always to understand all power for this comes from God to help sinners return to God.
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