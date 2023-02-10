Situation Update, Feb 10, 2023 - Z-DAY APPROACHES as Russia prepares massive assault wave against Ukraine and NATO

0:00 Intro

1:53 Stabilizing Braces

6:20 San Francisco

9:20 Common Chemicals

21:22 Nordstream

25:00 Z-Day

37:35 Trump

45:20 Vaccines

1:04:26 Economic News





- 24 states sue Biden over pistol brace rule from ATF

- Billionaire investor slams San Francisco as "zombie zone" of addicts

- Shampoo chemical causes diabetes to skyrocket in women

- Same chemical ADDED to fragrance used in personal care products

- Countdown to Z-DAY as Russia prepares for imminent offensive against #Ukraine

- 1800 tanks, 700 aircraft, 500,000 soldiers all ready to attack

- #Russia demands Nord Stream pipeline destroyers be held responsible

- Russia may hit western cities and NATO bases with missile strikes

- #Germany to bring back mandatory military draft - will it include WOMEN?

- #Trump announces pro-America energy policy

- GOP Rep. Nancy Mace reveals she was #vaccine injured

- Australian TV journalist declares no more jabs on live TV

- 5 studies reveal EGG YOLKS block SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins

- Controlled media tries to scare consumers away from eating eggs

- Eat BUGS and mealworms, but not eggs or meat!

- British politicians to add unvaccinated people to #terrorism watch list

- Cargo thefts skyrocket across USA and Canada

- China replacing US treasuries with #gold

- Milwaukee tools can be remotely deactivated if stolen

- A better low-tech anti-theft system





