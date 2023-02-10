Situation Update, Feb 10, 2023 - Z-DAY APPROACHES as Russia prepares massive assault wave against Ukraine and NATO

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0:00 Intro
1:53 Stabilizing Braces
6:20 San Francisco
9:20 Common Chemicals
21:22 Nordstream
25:00 Z-Day
37:35 Trump
45:20 Vaccines
1:04:26 Economic News
- 24 states sue Biden over pistol brace rule from ATF
- Billionaire investor slams San Francisco as "zombie zone" of addicts
- Shampoo chemical causes diabetes to skyrocket in women
- Same chemical ADDED to fragrance used in personal care products
- Countdown to Z-DAY as Russia prepares for imminent offensive against #Ukraine
- 1800 tanks, 700 aircraft, 500,000 soldiers all ready to attack
- #Russia demands Nord Stream pipeline destroyers be held responsible
- Russia may hit western cities and NATO bases with missile strikes
- #Germany to bring back mandatory military draft - will it include WOMEN?
- #Trump announces pro-America energy policy
- GOP Rep. Nancy Mace reveals she was #vaccine injured
- Australian TV journalist declares no more jabs on live TV
- 5 studies reveal EGG YOLKS block SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins
- Controlled media tries to scare consumers away from eating eggs
- Eat BUGS and mealworms, but not eggs or meat!
- British politicians to add unvaccinated people to #terrorism watch list
- Cargo thefts skyrocket across USA and Canada
- China replacing US treasuries with #gold
- Milwaukee tools can be remotely deactivated if stolen
- A better low-tech anti-theft system
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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