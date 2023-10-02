On Trunews, Alarm Bells, NUCLEAR WAR DRILLS IN RUSSIA Russia tomorrow – October 3. ….EMERGENCY ALERT IN USA ON OCT. 4 Airdate 10/02/23

Alarm bells are ringing warning that nuclear war is coming soon, but few people hear them. TruNews will give you the latest details. We will also tell you about the mysterious scratches and dents on Barack Obama’s SUV that the news media has covered up. And we have information about researchers’ plans to develop an mRNA vaccine that can be administered by breathing in the vaccine. Troubling reports from Moscow that a massive civil defense drill will be held in Russia tomorrow – October 3.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. https://www.trunews.com/video-article/nuclear-war-drills-in-russia-emergency-alert-in-usa-on-oct-4

Airdate 10/02/23