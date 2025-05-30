Ohhhhhh Donna ... you dumb vaccinated b*tch!

Some of these dickheads really push my buttons. Oh well, she's getting what she deserves.

Sources

https://m.facebook.com/donna.levring/photos/

Music: Ritchie Valens - Donna





Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report