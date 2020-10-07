Dana COVERSTONE URGENT Prophetic Announcement: Dreams and Visions must be Branded and Copyrighted ?

Dana Coverstone is a guy who likes to think he has Prophetic Dreams and Visions every single day, and that hes not a prophet of God, but that God still wants us to listen to his dreams and visions. He has so many Dreams now that the Lord wants him to Brand and Copyright these Holy Dreams to prevent hoodlums from making money off of it. Too Bad the Prophets of the Bible did not have copyright and branding capabilties, I'm sure they were also concerned about God's Word coming back Void just like Dana because of people corrupting it in some way.



IN FACT DANA IS GOING DIRECTLY AGAINST THE WORD OF GOD -

Isaiah 55:11 - So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it. DID YOU JUST READ THAT?? does God sound like he needs Insurance Policies, or any copyright or such nonsense when he sends his Word through a true Prophet or any servant for that matter?

In Fact you already KNOW that GOD does NOT work this way, like some sort of scrub or something. God Is Almighty and already has his own brand, and dont need no copyright. Right??



Its not just about money though of course, since Dana has said 100 times that he will not accept and has never asked for money, and that this has never been, and never will be about money. BTW the next video he made after this one he set up a Paypal account to accept Donations for his NEW MINISTRY - which he set up so he could make sure his Prophetic Dreams get Copyrighted and Branded. LOL Ridiculous.



On a side note - all sorts of New Age leaning and Christian Witches reupload his videos and he has no problem with that. He is only concerned with the Money that he never asks for. lol this guy is a walking contradiction. What did Jesus say about a Generation that seeks for signs and wonders?



Do you think that God did anything even close to this foolishness with the Prophets of Old, the True Prophets, or the Apostles. If his Dreams and Visions were from the Lord HE would not EVER worry about anything to do with copyrighting and Branding the message so that the Devil could'nt steal it. Real Prophets KNOW that God will Protect his WORD. Isaiah again states this in Isaiah 55:11 and in many other places in the Bible, go see for yourself. On another point I just thought of, how is it that Dana knows he is going to continue having dreams and visions from now on, and thats why hes got a whole new show/podcast to tell us everyday??



GOD DON"T NEED NO STINKIN COPYRIGHT or BRANDING for his WORD to get Through the way he wants it to and to WHO he wants it for.