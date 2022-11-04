ΟΜΑΔΑ ΝΟΥΜΕΡΟ ΕΝΑ...

ΔΙΑΙΣΘΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΟ ΔΙΑΒΑΣΜΑ & ΛΙΓΕΣ ΣΤΑΡΑΤΕΣ ΚΟΥΒΕΝΤΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ 2018 ΠΟΥ ΟΜΩΣ ΕΠΙΔΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΟ ΤΩΡΑ...!!!
ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΠΟΥ ΕΚΑΝΑ ΠΟΥ ΕΔΕΙΧΝΑ ΤΙΣ ΚΑΡΤΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΠΩΣ ΝΑ ΔΙΑΛΛΕΞΕΤΕ ΟΜΑΔΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΧΑΘΗΚΑΝ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΚΛΕΙΣΙΜΟ ΤΟΥ ΚΚΑΝΑΛΙΟΥ ΜΟΥ ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE ΕΥΤΥΧΩΣ ΤΙΣ ΔΕΙΧΝΩ ΚΑΙ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΕΔΩ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΗ.ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΤΕ ΛΟΙΠΟΝ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΕΚΕΙ ΠΟΥ ΤΙΣ ΔΕΙΧΝΩ...ΔΙΑΛΛΕΞΤΕ ΠΟΙΟ ΝΟΥΜΕΡΟ ΣΑΣ ΤΡΑΒΑ ΚΙ ΕΠΕΙΤΑ ΠΗΓΑΙΝΕΤΕ ΣΕ ΚΕΙΝΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΝΑΛΟΓΕΙ...
