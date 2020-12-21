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Unity for Freedom March - Honolulu, Hawaii - December 19, 2020
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31 views • December 21, 2020
About 200 people united in support of freedom with a march from the Blaisdell Center to the Hawaii state capitol on December 19, 2020. The line-up of speakers were Pastor Eric Hurd, Joe Glen, Margaret Mejia, Coach Sergio Bolioli, Kim Haine, Emil Svrcina, Pastor Bud Stonebraker, Gary Cordery and Jack. There were people of all ages, colors and creeds. #AlohaFreedomCoalition
In this video, we ask people, "Have your freedoms been infringed upon this year?" and "Which ones?"
In this video, we ask people, "Have your freedoms been infringed upon this year?" and "Which ones?"
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