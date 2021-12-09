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THE MARK OF THE BEAST Part 1: Identifying the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Outside the Book of Revelation, there is not much teaching on the Antichrist, his arrival on the earth, and what he is going to do. The prophet Daniel was given the first glimpse into this king who will reject the God of the Old Testament and worship a god of forces instead.

This lawless man will also shun women and embrace homosexuality. Jesus referred to him as the Abomination of Desolation who would enter the temple in Jerusalem even though he was not a priest. The apostle Paul further stated this Son of Perdition would also declare his godhood in the temple.

The apostle John said that anyone who denies the divinity of Jesus has the spirit of the Antichrist. Jesus affirmed that the earth would revert to the way it was in the days of Noah when fallen angels procreated with human women and produced a hybrid race.

This is probably why Jesus never calls the Antichrist a human being, but refers to him as a Beast which looks like a man, but receives his power and authority directly from Satan.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1738.pdf

RLJ-1738 -- JANUARY 12, 2020

THE MARK OF THE BEAST Part 1: Identifying the Antichrist

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