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'Dr. Paul Marik Discusses Ivermectin and Vitamin D
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334 views • June 04, 2021
Dr. Paul Marik will join me today to discuss ivermectin and vitamin D’s role in COVID.
Dr. Marik’s biography
https://www.evms.edu/directory/profil...
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Twitter thread with questions for Dr. Marik
https://twitter.com/drbeen_medical/st...
Dr. Marik’s biography
https://www.evms.edu/directory/profil...
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Twitter thread with questions for Dr. Marik
https://twitter.com/drbeen_medical/st...
Keywords
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