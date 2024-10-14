© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the capture of the village of Ostrovskoye in the Kurakhovo direction from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
To storm the settlement, a large mechanized column of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles was used, slowly crawling into the settlement.
It seems that the enemy was without drones and artillery in this area, as such column drives often end badly. In this case, everything ended without any significant problems.