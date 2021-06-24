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SGT Report feat Leila Centner: No Masks No Vax Just Healthy Happy Kids![24.06.2021]
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300 views • June 24, 2021
Leila Centner: These are CDC 'GUIDELINES', not LAWS, it your choice to follow the 'guidelines' or not...
Note: Precise the same in Denmark and the brainwashed people her don't get it, it are ALL 'guidelines'
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Leila Centner, owner of Centner Academy in Miami Florida doesn't want her students to wear masks, or get the vax - she doesn't want her teachers to get the experimental biological mRNA vax either, and that has made her a punching bag for the local and national mainstream whore media which is in the pocket of big pharma.
https://centneracademy.com/our-leaders
https://www.facebook.com/CentnerAcademy/
https://twitter.com/CentnerAcademy (Terminated)
https://twitter.com/search?q=Leila%20Centner&;src=typed_query
SGT Report
106829 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fq33IZ25c7Im/
Note: Precise the same in Denmark and the brainwashed people her don't get it, it are ALL 'guidelines'
--
Leila Centner, owner of Centner Academy in Miami Florida doesn't want her students to wear masks, or get the vax - she doesn't want her teachers to get the experimental biological mRNA vax either, and that has made her a punching bag for the local and national mainstream whore media which is in the pocket of big pharma.
https://centneracademy.com/our-leaders
https://www.facebook.com/CentnerAcademy/
https://twitter.com/CentnerAcademy (Terminated)
https://twitter.com/search?q=Leila%20Centner&;src=typed_query
SGT Report
106829 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fq33IZ25c7Im/
Keywords
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