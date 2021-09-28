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O.U.R. Tim Ballard: Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in USA [28.09.2021]
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50 views • September 28, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark - Sick Satanic world we live in...
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
And there are much more, see the links under all my videos...
--
Original title: Fact: Women and Children are being TRAFFICKED through the border... OUR Why Part 5
O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard explains why border traffic matters, and how it is affecting children. The #1 goal should always be to protect the children of the world. We as a nation need to ask ourselves when making policy, “is this best for the children?”
If it's part of the Why series:
In our WHY series, O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard explains why border traffic matters and how it is affecting children. The #1 goal should always be to protect the children of the world. We as a nation need to ask ourselves when making policy, “is this best for the children?”
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNGaWAtDlmo&;t=0s
To truly heal...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vL6XgI7c_U&;t=0s
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescue?sub_confirmation=1
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#TimBallard
963 views Sep 28, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
122K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bejIIWovF3o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
And there are much more, see the links under all my videos...
--
Original title: Fact: Women and Children are being TRAFFICKED through the border... OUR Why Part 5
O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard explains why border traffic matters, and how it is affecting children. The #1 goal should always be to protect the children of the world. We as a nation need to ask ourselves when making policy, “is this best for the children?”
If it's part of the Why series:
In our WHY series, O.U.R. founder Tim Ballard explains why border traffic matters and how it is affecting children. The #1 goal should always be to protect the children of the world. We as a nation need to ask ourselves when making policy, “is this best for the children?”
Check out these related videos:
MODELING AGENCY SHUT DOWN...Operation Blackwrist - O.U.R. Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNGaWAtDlmo&;t=0s
To truly heal...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vL6XgI7c_U&;t=0s
Want to get more involved with Operation Underground Railroad?
1. Subscribe to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescue?sub_confirmation=1
2. Follow us on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DON...
#OURRescue
#HumanTraffickingStories
#TimBallard
963 views Sep 28, 2021
Operation Underground Railroad
122K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bejIIWovF3o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PXDeXqqGQY_oQMbUBB01w
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