Archaeologists Mystified! Hand Sign on Wall Moat in Jerusalem. Wyatt.Tunnel.Ark.Two Witnesses

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This of course will have to remain a theory, until shown otherwise. Stand firm in your faith, hold fast. The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
https://www.israel365news.com/365921/...
https://www.archaeology.wiki/blog/202...
https://www.iflscience.com/mysterious...
This covers all of Ron Wyatts discoveries; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIpvI...
for more search Ron Wyatt discoveries. Ark of Covenant
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
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