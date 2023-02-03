Archaeologists Mystified! Hand Sign on Wall Moat in Jerusalem. Wyatt.Tunnel.Ark.Two Witnesses

This of course will have to remain a theory, until shown otherwise. Stand firm in your faith, hold fast. The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!





https://www.israel365news.com/365921/...

https://www.archaeology.wiki/blog/202...

https://www.iflscience.com/mysterious...





This covers all of Ron Wyatts discoveries; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIpvI...





for more search Ron Wyatt discoveries. Ark of Covenant





Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos