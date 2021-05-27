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May 27th 2021 Explosive Truths Muki from Australia Brings the Light
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193 views • June 06, 2021
This powerful discussion with Muki from Australia who launched the first Assembly for the people under common law.
Christopher and Muki drill down on the details now as this fight is quickining all around us and never before has it been so important for mankind to have the truth and use it or this race of man is finished.
Muki is the man behind this amazing site for the people of Australia
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A NEW DAY!!!!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Christopher and Muki drill down on the details now as this fight is quickining all around us and never before has it been so important for mankind to have the truth and use it or this race of man is finished.
Muki is the man behind this amazing site for the people of Australia
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A NEW DAY!!!!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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