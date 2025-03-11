BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The State Run Media is Programming People to Hate Elon Musk to Protect Team Blue's Grift
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
15 views • 1 month ago

MSNBC aired segment mocking Elon Musk for starship blowing up, and telling him to keep his pathetic hands out of government. What they're doing, is protecting their grift, for their paymasters, the left wingers who stole 20 billion from the government in the closing days of the Biden Administration. Meanwhile, Tesla cars are vandalized and set ablaze around the nation, as likely paid for protesters, do all they can to disrupt Tesla, because it's by Elon Musk, in attempt to make him feel pain for interfering with the flow of money.

Keywords
terrorismteslamsnbcstacy abramselon muskvandalismmichael steelelee zeldinburn downcharging stationstesla takedownleft-wing ngothrow the gold off the titanicdestroy teslas
