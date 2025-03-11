The State Run Media is Programming People to Hate Elon Musk to Protect Team Blue's Grift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSNBC aired segment mocking Elon Musk for starship blowing up, and telling him to keep his pathetic hands out of government. What they're doing, is protecting their grift, for their paymasters, the left wingers who stole 20 billion from the government in the closing days of the Biden Administration. Meanwhile, Tesla cars are vandalized and set ablaze around the nation, as likely paid for protesters, do all they can to disrupt Tesla, because it's by Elon Musk, in attempt to make him feel pain for interfering with the flow of money.