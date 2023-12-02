Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKTHROUGH ON THE RED PLANET
BCNews
Published 13 hours ago

If you're short on time, watch this on 1.5x speed.


Interview with Gary i did a while back regarding my book and overall take on the alien phenom were probably up against. There can be a bit of an echo so please if you can't understand sections let me know timestamp and i will post in comments. For more info and where to buy my book please see: https://www.amazon.com/Breakthrough-Red-Planet-Ben-Creighton/dp/1730764428/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1KHTNPZQNSF6K&keywords=breakthrough+on+the+red+planet&qid=1701545001&sprefix=breakthrough+on+the+red+planet%2Caps%2C194&sr=8-1

Keywords
aliensufomarsred planet

