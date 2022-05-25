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‘People aren’t allowed to speak out against NATO’ – Finnish journalist on country’s alliance bid
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50 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Finland’s bid to join NATO isn’t sitting well with some in the country, according to journalist Juha Korhonen, who recently burned the alliance’s flag. He also claims that Finnish people aren’t allowed to say anything negative about the organization.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15rldb-people-arent-allowed-to-speak-out-against-nato-finnish-journalist-on-countr.html
Finland’s bid to join NATO isn’t sitting well with some in the country, according to journalist Juha Korhonen, who recently burned the alliance’s flag. He also claims that Finnish people aren’t allowed to say anything negative about the organization.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15rldb-people-arent-allowed-to-speak-out-against-nato-finnish-journalist-on-countr.html
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