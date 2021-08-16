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Anderson Cooper talks about the “hunt down” of Dr. mercola.
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255 views • August 16, 2021
Join my alt networks asap at linktree.com/healthnutnews as they are taking down mainstream ones daily!
MUST watch and please get on my alternative social media links as Facebook and Instagram has already deleted our millions of followers and my personal profile of 16 years and my support groups with millions as well. It’s www.linktree.com/healthnutnews (I cannot play whole video or else I would get in trouble for C**yright. Sure you understand!
MUST watch and please get on my alternative social media links as Facebook and Instagram has already deleted our millions of followers and my personal profile of 16 years and my support groups with millions as well. It’s www.linktree.com/healthnutnews (I cannot play whole video or else I would get in trouble for C**yright. Sure you understand!
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