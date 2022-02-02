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The farmers decided to have "fun" and vaccinate the chicken, and after 4 months they wanted to cook soup from it, but THE FLESH OF the VACCINATED CHICKEN FROM "COVID" CONTINUED TO LIVE AND MULTIPLY.
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619 views • February 02, 2022
The farmers decided to have "fun" and vaccinate the chicken, and after 4 months they wanted to cook soup from it, but THE FLESH OF the VACCINATED CHICKEN FROM "COVID" CONTINUED TO LIVE AND MULTIPLY. The chicken was vaccinated with the applied MRNA liquid of death, which is killing people. The alien artificial nanotechnology of the synthetic GMO MRNA "vaccine" continued to live actively in the dead headless carcass... See for yourself!
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