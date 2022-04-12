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Canada spends millions training Ukrainian soldiers
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245 views • April 12, 2022
RT.
Сanada has reportedly spent around $900 million training the Ukrainian military, which includes the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, despite previous pledges by the defense minister that the country would not provide any support to the regiment. Ottawa has distanced itself from the claims, with the Defense Ministry saying it had been Ukraine’s responsibility to conduct checks on the soldiers who would participate.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10q39v-canada-spends-millions-training-ukrainian-soldiers.html
Сanada has reportedly spent around $900 million training the Ukrainian military, which includes the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, despite previous pledges by the defense minister that the country would not provide any support to the regiment. Ottawa has distanced itself from the claims, with the Defense Ministry saying it had been Ukraine’s responsibility to conduct checks on the soldiers who would participate.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10q39v-canada-spends-millions-training-ukrainian-soldiers.html
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