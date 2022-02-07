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Russia, Ukraine, Babylonian Europe, and Prophecy
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81 views • February 07, 2022
The situation between Russia and Ukraine has again heated up, although it has been tense since the Euromaiden protests and Russia's annexation of Crimea. There was later a separation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the Russian Orthodox Church. Is war prophesied for Russia and Ukraine? Are prophecies in the Bible associated with the 'kings of the Medes' and a power from the "north country" related to any in Russia and Ukraine? Is a confederation of powers from the north, east, and central Asia prophesied to destroy the coming end time European Babylon? Will the destruction be reminiscent of what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah? Who is the King of the North and who will destroy him? Do those in Russia and Ukraine have a hope of salvation? Will Russia and powers of the east be involved in the gathering in Armageddon as prophesied in Revelation 16? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Russia and Ukraine: Their Origins and Prophesied Future " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/russia_in_prophecy.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "Russia and Ukraine: Their Origins and Prophesied Future " URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/russia_in_prophecy.htm
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