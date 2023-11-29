Create New Account
Maria Zeee::: A.I APOCALYPSE: UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED-Part 2
Tanjerea
Published a day ago

Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as “The Age of Global Enlightenment” – a known Luciferian term. In Part 2 of this 4-Part series, Maria decodes the book that is guiding the globalists through the next stage of their totalitarian reign with with AI at the helm in what can only be described as the AI Apocalypse. Stay tuned for Part 3

